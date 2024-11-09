Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.13 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.28). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.26), with a volume of 289,359 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Monday, September 16th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
In other news, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £82,000 ($106,743.04). In other Netcall news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £144,000 ($187,451.18). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £82,000 ($106,743.04). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
