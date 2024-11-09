Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.13 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.28). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.26), with a volume of 289,359 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Netcall Stock Performance

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,220.00 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £82,000 ($106,743.04). In other Netcall news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £144,000 ($187,451.18). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £82,000 ($106,743.04). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.