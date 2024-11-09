Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 252.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.81%.

Neonode Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.57 on Friday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Neonode to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

