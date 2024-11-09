Needham & Company LLC Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $21.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 748.06% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.