NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.09.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
