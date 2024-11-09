MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.25 and traded as high as C$48.00. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$47.12, with a volume of 45,047 shares changing hands.

MTY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

