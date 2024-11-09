M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Kirk W. Walters Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $334,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $443,143.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $209.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.84.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

