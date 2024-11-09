Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE MEG traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $20.51. 1,125,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,191. The company has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.86. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

