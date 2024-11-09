MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

MoneyLion stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.71 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,848 shares of company stock worth $2,764,307. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 3,016.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

