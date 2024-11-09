Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up 4.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,380,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $145.94 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

