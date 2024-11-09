MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.