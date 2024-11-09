Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 10,143,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 727.22% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

