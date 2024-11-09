MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.3 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.55-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

