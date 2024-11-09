Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.27 and a 1-year high of $282.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

