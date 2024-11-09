Markel Group Inc. Has $42.93 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $42,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,446,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,971,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 706,919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $47,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

