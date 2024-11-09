Markel Group Inc. Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 964.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.33.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $402.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.28 and a 1-year high of $592.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.66.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

