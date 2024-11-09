Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

