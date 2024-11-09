MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Stuart A. Tross Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,181.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. MannKind’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNKD. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MannKind by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

