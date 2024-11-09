Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 22,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,485. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

