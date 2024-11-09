LTG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 12.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $124.25. 5,808,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,155. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

