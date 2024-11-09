Loop Capital Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 5,098,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,395. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

