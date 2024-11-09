LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

LivePerson Stock Down 28.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,418,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LivePerson by 264.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 163,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,633.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 193,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

