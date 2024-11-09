Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of LEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 1,340,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Lion Electric has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.99.
LEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.46.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
