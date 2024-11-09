Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $407.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $282.59 and a 12-month high of $408.73. The company has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.