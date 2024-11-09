Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

