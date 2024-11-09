Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,355,939,000 after acquiring an additional 688,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $328.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.