Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
