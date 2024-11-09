Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.