Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.02.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at $94,009,250.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad acquired 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

