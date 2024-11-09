Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 125,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 136,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.