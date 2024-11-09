Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.