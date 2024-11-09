LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.