LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.
LCI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.
LCI Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.
LCI Industries Company Profile
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
