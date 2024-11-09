Lawrence J. Brock Sells 4,635 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,158,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.9 %

COIN stock traded up $15.16 on Friday, reaching $270.74. 17,387,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

