Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 237,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,299.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

