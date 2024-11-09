Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $687.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $505.50 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $731.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.72.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

