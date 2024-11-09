Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of F opened at $10.97 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.