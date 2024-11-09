Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

