Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE KVYO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,223. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $673,659.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $297,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,002.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,646. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Klaviyo by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $364,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

