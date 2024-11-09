KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.44 and last traded at $149.33, with a volume of 358705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

