Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,076.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

