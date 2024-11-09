KeyCorp Downgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 57.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

