Kerusso Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,759 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,951,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

