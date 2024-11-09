Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 150704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kennametal by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 85.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 139.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

