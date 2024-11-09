Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
