Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $276.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $270.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.68. 386,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

