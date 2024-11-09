Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLMR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.10. 295,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,101. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $673,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,388 shares in the company, valued at $41,726,596.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $673,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,726,596.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,986. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 490.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

