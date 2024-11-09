JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.