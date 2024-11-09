JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after buying an additional 173,848 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

