JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

MEG traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $702.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

