JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

PLMR stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 260,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. Palomar has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,986 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

