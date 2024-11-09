JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

