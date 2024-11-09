John G. Finley Sells 42,249 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,577. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $178.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,266,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,758,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,581,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

